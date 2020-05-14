Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WISA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,467. Summit Wireless Technologies has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -1.26.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 723.53% and a negative return on equity of 783.49%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 9.72% of Summit Wireless Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems.

