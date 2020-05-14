SunTrust Banks Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now expects that the construction company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PHM. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.11. 556,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.37. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 26.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,035,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,080,000 after purchasing an additional 854,095 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in PulteGroup by 66.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,194,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,976,000 after purchasing an additional 878,855 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 21.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in PulteGroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 63,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,735 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

