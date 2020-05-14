SunTrust Banks Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.19 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

AMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

NYSE AMN traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,602. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.44. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.83 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In related news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $676,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

