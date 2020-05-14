SunTrust Banks Boosts FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $290.00

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price objective increased by SunTrust Banks from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.35.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock traded up $6.38 on Monday, hitting $221.53. 90,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,147. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FleetCor Technologies has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,603,983.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

