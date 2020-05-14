SunTrust Banks Comments on Cable One Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cable One in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the company will earn $9.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $10.30. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CABO. B. Riley cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 price objective (up from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,637.14.

NYSE CABO traded down $22.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,847.00. 4,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,006. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,707.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,586.78. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,031.39 and a 1 year high of $2,044.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 0.48.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,241.96 per share, with a total value of $186,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,651.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,599.70, for a total transaction of $299,143.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,578 shares of company stock valued at $8,872,547. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 2,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

