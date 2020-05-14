SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.75 to $16.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.81.

GSBD traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,509. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.74. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $609.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 415,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 16,887 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth $4,115,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 252,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,160,000. 35.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathan Lamm purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $35,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jordan Walter purchased 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $35,590.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,258.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,289 shares of company stock valued at $313,833. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.