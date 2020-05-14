Super Zero Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Super Zero has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Super Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0861 or 0.00000891 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE. Super Zero has a market capitalization of $22.65 million and $45.06 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Super Zero alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00049053 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00343473 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012723 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012304 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003477 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Super Zero Profile

Super Zero is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 644,588,941 coins and its circulating supply is 263,220,614 coins. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.