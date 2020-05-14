SVB Leerink Boosts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $122.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $107.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.44 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.50.

ABBV traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,700,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,589,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.85. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $1,562,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

