SVB Leerink Boosts Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target to $127.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $104.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.51% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.85.

NASDAQ:XLRN traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.06. The company had a trading volume of 59,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,083. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $108.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.48, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.09). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 168.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,144,544.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,120.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $513,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,438.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 493.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

