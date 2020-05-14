SVB Leerink Boosts AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $55.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.40.

ATRC traded down $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.87. 51,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,758. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $34.40. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $49.37.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.13 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,933.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,944,530. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

