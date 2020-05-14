Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Short Interest Update

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 6,940,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Borden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $679,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,549,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,424,472.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $418,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $115,087,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 390,576 shares of company stock worth $5,237,430. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Switch by 488.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Switch by 20.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 127,180 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Switch has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 294.72 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $128.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.0294 dividend. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

