SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) is Sawyer & Company Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the quarter. SYSCO accounts for approximately 3.6% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in SYSCO by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in SYSCO by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SYSCO by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.98. 5,445,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,262,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

