Tael Reaches One Day Volume of $1.43 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Tael has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Tael has a total market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0798 or 0.00000826 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.96, $45.75, $18.11 and $34.91.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00042052 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.68 or 0.03402842 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00055420 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030789 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $34.91, $62.56, $24.72, $4.92, $5.22, $13.96, $119.16, $18.11, $6.32, $45.75, $10.00 and $7.20. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

