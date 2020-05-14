Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Shares Gap Up to $18.76

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.50, but opened at $18.76. Takeda Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 41,132 shares.

TAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,212,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 174,691 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 32,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

