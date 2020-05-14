TD Securities Boosts Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target to $28.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at TD Securities from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 89.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on Park Lawn from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

PRRWF remained flat at $$14.75 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

