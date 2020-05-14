TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.55.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $402,274,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $108,417,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,009,000 after buying an additional 1,150,254 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,394,000 after buying an additional 884,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,906,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after buying an additional 866,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

TEL traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.23. 157,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $101.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.06.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

