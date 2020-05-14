Telit Communications (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Telit Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50, 15,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 146% from the average session volume of 6,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.

About Telit Communications (OTCMKTS:TTCNF)

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the EMEA, the APAC, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Services and IoT Products. The company develops, markets, and sells cellular, global navigation satellite systems, short range wireless modules, mobile connectivity services, and application enablement platforms to onboard edge devices to the IoT.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Telit Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telit Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.