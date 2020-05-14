Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Down to $1.07

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.01, but opened at $1.07. Tellurian shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 129,908 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TELL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.68.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $314.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 494.44% and a negative return on equity of 83.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charif Souki sold 2,001,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $3,642,072.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,533,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,931,612.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,347,143 shares of company stock worth $34,624,239. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tellurian by 471.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 914,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 754,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tellurian by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 537,653 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tellurian by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 213,769 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. 16.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

