Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Getting Neutral Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) has trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Telstra earned a news sentiment score of 0.30 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Telstra stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 73,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,114. Telstra has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telstra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

