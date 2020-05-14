TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Down to $0.43

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.43. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 126,272 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 price target (down previously from $2.25) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TETRA Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.76.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $222.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,022,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 967,470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,393,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 811,139 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,100,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 625,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 405,890 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

