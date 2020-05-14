Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 189.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 893,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585,107 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.2% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.10% of Texas Instruments worth $89,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 54,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,598,000. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.96. 313,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,592,548. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average of $118.91. The company has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.