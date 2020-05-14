Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,798,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Texas Instruments worth $179,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,130,000 after purchasing an additional 535,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,144,979,000 after purchasing an additional 551,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,549,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,991,566,000 after buying an additional 489,248 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,855,000 after buying an additional 1,197,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,343,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.96. 313,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,592,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

