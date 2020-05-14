Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Acquires 414 Shares

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $511.71 per share, for a total transaction of $211,847.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 288 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $520.19 per share, for a total transaction of $149,814.72.

On Friday, May 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 176 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $521.55 per share, for a total transaction of $91,792.80.

On Monday, April 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 1 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $515.10 per share, for a total transaction of $515.10.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 1 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $471.03 per share, for a total transaction of $471.03.

On Monday, April 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 1 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $475.03 per share, for a total transaction of $475.03.

On Friday, April 3rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373.61.

On Thursday, March 26th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $370.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700.10.

On Monday, March 23rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 18 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $308.34 per share, for a total transaction of $5,550.12.

On Friday, March 20th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 29 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $352.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,232.94.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 32 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $310.94 per share, for a total transaction of $9,950.08.

Shares of TPL stock traded up $7.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $519.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a current ratio of 19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $476.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $637.96. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a one year low of $295.05 and a one year high of $879.25.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $96.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 60.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SoftVest Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,949,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 81,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,486,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 57,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,737,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

