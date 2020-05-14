The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Receives $54.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.55.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,844,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,058,105. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.47. The stock has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

