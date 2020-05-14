The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

KO stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.86. 9,695,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,058,105. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.43. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

