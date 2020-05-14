The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.94. 15,844,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,058,105. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.47. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

