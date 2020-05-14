The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.84%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The Ensign Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.50-2.58 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.50-2.58 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.32. 345,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,164. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.77. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $63.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $480,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 170,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,468.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,186 shares of company stock valued at $683,863. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on The Ensign Group from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

