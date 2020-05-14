Tierion (TNT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.11 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Tierion has a market cap of $18.88 million and $11.11 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 49% against the US dollar. One Tierion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00041987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $324.48 or 0.03364569 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00055354 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00030676 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

Tierion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

