Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.85) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tilray in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.87). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TLRY. Eight Capital downgraded Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Tilray from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.66.

Shares of Tilray stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,125,354. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. Tilray has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $51.03. The company has a market capitalization of $896.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 191.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 710.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tilray by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $1,628,847.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 588,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,698.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

