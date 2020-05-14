Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 191.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

TLRY stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $896.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 3.29. Tilray has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $51.03.

Several brokerages recently commented on TLRY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Tilray to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Tilray from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.66.

In related news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $1,628,847.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 588,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,698.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

