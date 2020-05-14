Titan Coin (TTN) Market Cap Hits $1.57 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $309.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000175 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000135 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000098 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 906,852,239 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co . Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

