Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Titan Logix Corp (CVE:TLA) were up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 17,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock has a market cap of $9.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 17.76 and a quick ratio of 16.27.

Titan Logix Company Profile (CVE:TLA)

Titan Logix Corp., a technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include guided wave radar gauges for level measurement and overfill prevention; level gauges for storage tanks; and communication systems for remote alarming and control.

