Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Gap Down to $0.32

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.32. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 5,043,278 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $28.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 455.77% and a negative return on equity of 5,237.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 1,403.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 486,272 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.94% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

