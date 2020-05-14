TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.94.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of TTMI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 125,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,994. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 2.07.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $610.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 2,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $26,185.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,829.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $31,596.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,273 shares of company stock valued at $439,708 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

