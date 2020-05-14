Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.49% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:TUFN traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 394,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,337. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $31.04.

TUFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

