U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 490,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,889 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $863,079,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $100,520,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,664,000. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 159,074.4% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,335,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,268 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

NYSE:USB traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.87. 1,479,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,565,370. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

