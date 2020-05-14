U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,031,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,378 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $106,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,817,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,049,000 after acquiring an additional 27,109 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,616,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 19.5% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

USB stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,729,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,565,370. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

