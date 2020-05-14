UBS Group Trims DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Target Price to $44.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.83.

XRAY stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.88. The company had a trading volume of 309,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,212. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

