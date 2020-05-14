Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE UAA traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,556,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,238,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on UAA. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.53.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

