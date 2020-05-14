United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is FineMark National Bank & Trust’s Largest Position

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 16.6% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned 0.33% of United Parcel Service worth $264,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 151,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after acquiring an additional 29,306 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.74. 3,669,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,170,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.40 and its 200-day moving average is $107.88.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

