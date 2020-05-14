United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.