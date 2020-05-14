Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $266.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.85 million. Uniti Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.73-1.76 EPS.

UNIT opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Uniti Group has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James raised Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen raised Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

