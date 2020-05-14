US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $112.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.90 million.

NASDAQ USWS opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. US Well Services has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USWS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

