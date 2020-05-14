Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Shares Gap Down to $59.05

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.28, but opened at $59.05. Valero Energy shares last traded at $59.63, with a volume of 319,583 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.65. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,599,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,569,422,000 after acquiring an additional 998,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after buying an additional 1,824,740 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Valero Energy by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after buying an additional 2,509,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,949,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,919,000 after buying an additional 160,799 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $431,343,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

