Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.23. The stock had a trading volume of 131,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,893. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.61 and its 200-day moving average is $118.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

