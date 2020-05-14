Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 223.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 199,646 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,860,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,468,271. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average is $49.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

