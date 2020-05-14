Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 223,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.85. 1,594,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,108,832. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.17. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

