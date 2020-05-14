Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Down 2.1%

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) was down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $170.54 and last traded at $170.54, approximately 146,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 286,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.91 and a 200 day moving average of $168.57.

