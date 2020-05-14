Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.85 and last traded at $67.85, approximately 160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $70.34.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

