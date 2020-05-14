Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 3,462.10%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million.

VBLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

VBLT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,332. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.